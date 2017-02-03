2019 Honda S2000 Release Date, Specs News: Special Powertrain Rumored for Sports Car Revival

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Car enthusiasts in the United States have been without a Honda-badged sports car for several years now but the long wait might finally be over as reports suggest that the Japanese automobile manufacturer is reviving the S2000 nameplate just in time for its 70th anniversary.

HondaA promotional image for the original Honda S2000. The nameplate will reportedly be revived sometime in 2018.

To recall, the original S2000 first arrived in 1998 to commemorate the company's 50th anniversary. The end of the roadster's production in 2009 has, as of late, posed a problem for the Japanese automaker as they currently have no Honda sports car to offer to U.S. consumers. Honda currently offers the S660 sports car but only in Japan. While those stateside can opt to purchase the NSX, it comes with the Acura badge — which is Honda's luxury division.

Thus, it has been reported that Honda has been contemplating the return of the S2000.

As rumors of the S2000's revival swirled, many expected that the next-generation sports car would use the Civic Type R's 2.0-liter turbo-four engine. However, sources have told Car and Driver that as a special celebratory model, it would only be fitting that the all-new S2000 will be given a "new powertrain and a unique chassis."

Citing Japanese magazine Holiday Auto, the publication also mentioned that the upcoming S2000 will use a two-stage electric booting system which includes an electrically driven supercharger, a conventional turbocharger and a bypass valve, among other components.

The use of this particular system will result in a compact, lightweight and fuel-efficient sports car. It will also reportedly help eliminate turbo lag and translate to a sharper throttle response.

The S2000's powertrain is said to be similar to Mitsubishi's 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine that delivers over 320 horsepower. It will also be mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transaxle for ideal weight distribution.

The next-generation S2000 roadster is expected to break cover in late 2018, possibly during the Paris Auto Show in September or the Los Angeles Auto Show in November. It will then go on sale as a 2019 model and will have a price tag of about $50,000.