2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Release Date, Specs News Update: Next-Gen Compact Car Previewed by Aesthetics A Sculpture

Mercedes-Benz recently provided a glimpse of its compact cars for the future, specifically the next-generation A-Class sedan, as the German luxury automobile manufacturer unveiled its Aesthetics A sculpture.

The conceptual sculpture showcases the latest implementation of Mercedes' "sensual purity" design language and it embodies what the automaker has envisioned for the future of the compact car segment.

"Form and body are what remain when creases and lines are reduced to the extreme. We have the courage to implement this purism. In combination with perfect proportions and sensual surface design, the upcoming generation of the compact class has the potential to herald a new design era. Design is also the arm of omission: the days of creases are over," said Gorden Wagener, chief design officer of Daimler AG.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan will feature a unique and streamlined appearance instead of utilizing a typical shape with lines and creases, as seen in a lot of the cars currently in the market. The Aesthetics A sculpture previews a vehicle wherein contouring of the body will be achieved through the implementation of sweeping surfaces that are angled to each other. The automaker will also use light and shadows to showcase the proportions of its next-generation sedans.

The overall result is an expressive and confident design language that is perfectly embodied by the Aesthetics A sculpture.

According to Autocar, the upcoming A-Class sedan will be based on the Mercedes' second-generation modular front architecture (MFA), which will also be used by the future B-class, CLA and GLA models. The Aesthetics A sculpture also appears to feature the Panamerican grille, usually seen in AMG-badged compact cars.

Reports have suggested that the A-Class concept vehicle will be introduced at the Shanghai Auto Show in China this April. More official details about the next-generation sedan, as well as its technical specifications, will be revealed at the event.

Meanwhile, the production version of the vehicle is expected to arrive in showrooms by the end of 2018. Once released to the market, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz will serve as a rival to the BMW 1 Series and Audi A3 sedans.