2019 Tesla Roadster Release Date, Specs News: Electric Sports Car Able to Go From Standstill to 60 MPH in Under 2 Seconds

The 2019 Tesla Roadster could be the most impressive vehicle yet — in terms of acceleration and performance — as hinted by CEO Elon Musk.

TeslaA promotional image for the first-generation Tesla Roadster.

In a conversation of Twitter, Musk was asked if the upcoming Roadster will be able to go from zero to 60 miles per hour (mph) in under two seconds.

The Tesla executive replied, saying, "That would be an interesting target. Would, of course, only count if capable of doing so right off the production line with street legal tires."

If the 2019 Tesla Roadster is indeed able to accomplish this feat, it will be very impressive as the current Model S P100D with Ludicrous mode is said to go from standstill to 60 mph in 2.28 seconds. Meanwhile, the original Tesla Roadster, which was in production from 2008 to 2012, managed to do it 3.7 to 3.9 seconds.

The first-generation Roadster was built using the chassis of the Lotus Elise sports car and saw a limited production run with only 2,500 units built. Since its release, Tesla has been able to further develop and refine its technologies and manufacturing process, especially with the release of several other vehicles.

As such, the 2019 Roadster is said to be an all-new car with best-in-class speed. It is also expected to offer more than the 244 miles of the first-generation sports car.

Musk first mentioned the upcoming Roadster in a press release back in 2015. While the post mainly talked about Tesla's current lineup, the automaker's chief executive mentioned the second-generation sports car in passing.

"There is of course only one thing beyond ludicrous, but that speed is reserved for the next generation Roadster in 4 years: maximum plaid," he said.

Could Maximum Plaid mode be responsible for the 2019 Roadster's acceleration time of under two seconds?

Unfortunately, official details for the 2019 Tesla Roadster aren't expected to arrive anytime soon. However, small tidbits of information revealed by Musk on social media could be enough to quell the intense anticipation for the upcoming electric sports car.