2019 Toyota Supra Release Date, Specs Rumors: Next-Gen Sports Car Concept to Break Cover at Tokyo Motor Show in October?

Toyota has been working on its next-generation sports car, said to be badged as Supra, for a couple of years now, so a lot of consumers are eager to see it unveiled. With the highly anticipated coupe spotted in testing a few days ago, there seems to be truth to the rumors that the Toyota Supra could break cover in the next few months.

ToyotaThe 2019 Toyota Supra is said to be inspired by the FT-1 concept vehicle (pictured).

Car and Driver, citing a report from Japanese publication Best Car, revealed that the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show this October could become quite the spectacle with the rumored arrival of the Toyota Supra. Unfortunately, car enthusiasts won't see the production version of the vehicle just yet as it seems that Toyota will first introduce the Supra concept. Nevertheless, excitement is bubbling as the concept is said to closely resemble the final version of the sports car.

The Toyota Supra is being developed in partnership with BMW and this joint venture will also give birth to the German luxury automaker's next-generation roadster — expected to be badged as the Z5.

Toyota's version of the sports car will only be available in a coupe bodystyle while the BMW model will arrive as a roadster. Both will receive the newest engines developed by their respective automakers.

According to Autocar, the Toyota Supra could be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 242 horsepower as well as a tuned variant that will increase output to 300 horsepower. A new 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that delivers 400 horsepower and a hybrid powertrain could also be in the pipeline.

Those who can't wait until the Tokyo Motor Show, scheduled for Oct. 27 to Nov. 5, can actually get a glimpse of the next-generation Supra via spy shots that were taken when the forthcoming sports car was spotted on the streets just a couple of days ago.

The 2019 Toyota Supra and the 2019 BMW Z5 are expected to enter the market in the second half of 2018.