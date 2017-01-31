2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI Release Date, Specs News: Next-Gen Hatchback to Get Hybrid Powertrain

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The next-generation Volkswagen Golf GTI is still three years away but excitement over its arrival is already building with reports that the German automobile manufacturer will equip it with a hybrid powertrain to boost performance and fuel efficiency.

Volkswagen The 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI will be followed by the eighth-generation hatchback with a hybrid powertrain in 2020.

Sources have told Autocar that while the 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI will still retain its 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that is mated to seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the eight-generation hot hatchback will be equipped with a 48-volt electric system and an integrated starter motor. This will allow the upcoming vehicle to reach a power output of 261 horsepower, similar to the limited-edition Golf GTI Clubsport.

It was said that the next-generation Golf GTI has already been in development for over a year and the intended changes for the vehicle are likely the result of the automaker's much-publicized diesel emissions manipulation scandal.

The current-generation Golf GTI is proof that Volkswagen is trying to steer clear of the scandal as it is already equipped with a twin 12-volt electrical system. However, the more powerful 48-volt system will allow for greater fuel savings and improved performance.

The British publication also revealed that the 2020 Golf GTI will be built using the same MQB platform utilized by the current hatchback; however, the upcoming vehicle will use more lightweight materials and this will result to weight reduction of up to 50 kilograms.

Volkswagen is also reportedly aiming to streamline the construction process to be more efficient and economical, which, in turn, will increase profitability of what is considered to be one of the company's best-selling vehicles.

In terms of styling, the 2020 Golf GTI is expected to retain the classic design of its predecessors so that it is easily recognizable. Nevertheless, Autocar stated that the hatchback will still feature updated styling, specifically a thin horizontal grille, smaller and angular headlights, pronounced wheel arches and a wider C-pillar.

It will be offered in three bodystyles: as a three-door hatchback, a five-door hatchback and an estate wagon.

The 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI is scheduled to go on sale in late 2019.