20th Century Fox Adds Premiere Dates for Six More Untitled Marvel Movies

Facebook/DeadpoolMovie Promotional photo for "Deadpool's" digital and Blu-ray release.

The movie-making giant 20th Century Fox has reportedly recently jotted down six new premiere dates for several untitled Marvel-based films.

According to reports, the dates spread from 2019 to 2021. Fans can expect new Fox-produced movies to premiere on June 7, 2019; Nov. 22, 2019; March 13, 2020; June 26, 2020; Oct. 2, 2020 and March 5, 2021.

The studio did not reveal any clues on what movies these premiere dates are for, but reports are quick to zero in on the possible titles to be released in the years to come.

With the massive and breakthrough success of the first "Deadpool" standalone film, Collider speculated that one of these dates was probably meant for the third movie focusing on the savage anti-hero.

Last month, 20th Century Fox sealed June 1, 2018 as the premiere date for "Deadpool 2," which is about two years from the first installment's release. If 20th Century Fox and the rest of the companies and the people attached to the franchise will not face any troubles in the future, it is safe to say that one of the 2020 movie dates could be for "Deadpool 3."

Fans can recall that the creation of "Deadpool 2" encountered some bumps, especially when the first movie's director Tim Miller decided to leave the sequel just as filming was about to start. While the film's release date was seemingly not affected, the production was delayed for about a week.

Meanwhile, another highly possible film included in the six movie dates is the adaptation of another Marvel material, "X-Force." The first news about the project came in 2013.

Comic book fans know that the leader of the X-Force is Cable, who is set to have his movie debut on "Deadpool 2" and is played by actor Josh Brolin, so he is most likely going to reprise his role in "X-Force."

The Hollywood Reporter also presented the possibility that one of the premiere dates was meant for a standalone film for X-23, aka Laura Kinney — the mutant girl introduced in "Logan" last year.