21 Savage and Amber Rose Officially Announce Relationship on Instagram

Reuters/Eduardo Munoz Amber Rose at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

Model and actress Amber Rose and rapper 21 Savage recently made their relationship official through social media.

Rose and Savage — whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph — are both proudly showing off their new relationship online. Rose posted an Instagram Story (via The Shade Room) this week showing her lying down beside the rapper. The rapper then plants a kiss on the model's lips while a song by Michael Jackson can be heard in the background.

Reports point out that the duo has been the subject of dating rumors for a while now. They have also been photographed together in Los Angeles just a few days ago. Fans became even more convinced that they are indeed in a relationship when Savage posted a video of them having a romantic conversation inside a car.

According to TMZ's sources, Rose and Savage began their relationship many weeks ago. They have since been seen together 24/7 for the past two weeks. It is believed that Rose has already brought Savage to meet her mother and other family members. The "No Heart" rapper later introduced Rose to his mother and cousins.

Aside from Rose's family, Savage has also bonded with Rose's son. The three of them were seen shopping for groceries together just this week, and they were all smiles in the photos.

Earlier this year, Rose ended her five-month relationship with Val Chmerkovskiy. The former couple met when Rose was paired with Val's brother, Maxim Chmerkovskiy, during last year's "Dancing With the Stars." While they were dating, Rose and Val would often flaunt their relationship on social media as well.

Rose was famously married to rapper Wiz Khalifa. Their relationship lasted one year and they are parents to a four-year-old son, Sebastian.