'24 Legacy' Canceled by Fox; Network Will Explore Future Options

FOX has officially canceled "24 Legacy."

(Photo: Facebook/24Fox)A promotional photo of Fox's TV series "24 Legacy."

According to a report by Deadline, the network — after having delayed its renewal decision last month — has finally laid out the final verdict that the Corey Hawkins-fronted drama will not be returning to television after just one season.

When the show debuted on FOX, it initially showed strong ratings, averaging 17.6 million viewers and earning a 6.1 rating among adults 18–49. However, the series only saw lukewarm ratings since then, and the 12-episode first season of the series wrapped with 6.3 million total viewers and 1.7 rating in the same demographic.

"24 Legacy" was a spinoff of the original "24" series starring Kiefer Sutherland that ran on the same network from 2001 until 2010. This latest version starred Hawkins, Miranda Otto and Anna Diop.

Much like its predecessor, "24 Legacy" chronicled an adrenaline-infused race against time as the protagonists of the show set out to prevent a devastating terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

Showrunner Manny Coto previously spoke with The Hollywood Reporter after the "Legacy" finale, and at the time, he acknowledged the fact that FOX would have wanted the show's ratings to be higher. Nevertheless, he had also expressed his hopes that the series would have a second season run.

Although the show has been canceled, the network and 20th Century Fox Television revealed that they are exploring future iterations of the "24" franchise, and one of the options being considered is the launching of an anthology series. This means that "24" will be returning for a new incarnation that would follow the original's famous real-time storytelling format.

The anthology format for the franchise would allow the team behind the series to develop new storylines and introduce new characters in every incarnation and each season that could potentially be released.

For now, Fox execs have reportedly stated that they wanted to talk to Coto and series producer Howard Gordon to see which direction the "24" franchise could possibly be headed next after the cancellation of "Legacy."