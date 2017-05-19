'24: Legacy' renewed or canceled news: Show's fate uncertain

Fox Television executives Dana Walden and Gary Newman have both expressed their uncertainty about whether or not to renew "24: Legacy" because of the lead star's schedule.

Facebook/24FoxCorey Hawkins plays Eric Carter, the lead character of "24: Legacy."

Corey Hawkins is currently part of the Broadway show, "Six Degrees of Separation." His performance there has netted the actor a Tony Award nomination. While this is good news for the actor, this has certainly affected the production of "24: Legacy."

"His schedule wouldn't allow us to consider the show for the fall," said Newman in a conference call with reporters.

However, this does not mean that the show is gone for good. "It's very much still in the mix, and it's a show we intend to talk about when we get back to L.A.," said Newman. He clarified that they will need to sit down with "24: Legacy" executive producer Howard Gordon to talk about where the franchise will go next.

"He was involved at the beginning and in launching the show, but we haven't really had the opportunity to sit down with Howard and talk about what another season would look like for him," Walden said. "That, combined with Corey being unavailable at the beginning of the season — there was no reason to rush."

According to an Entertainment Weekly report, the show's producers are set to pitch ideas in order to keep "24: Legacy" alive.

According to Den of Geek,"24: Legacy" saw a slump in its viewership from its premiere, clocking in at 3 million viewers for its finale from its 17 million viewership when it launched during the Super Bowl. Despite this, Walden and Newman praised the show. "We were so happy with the creative on that show," said the former.

They also credited Hawkins for his performance in "24: Legacy." "Replacing Jack Bauer is no easy feat," said Newman, referring to the lead character, played by Kiefer Sutherland, of the original "24" television show.