'24: Legacy' Season 1 Episode 12 Spoilers: Carter Braves Enemy Ground to Make Important Trade in Finale

The quest to save Rebecca Ingram (Miranda Otto) may just find new hope in the upcoming final episode of "24: Legacy" season 1; that is, if Eric Carter (Corey Hawkins) can survive an impending shoot-out with Tony Almeida (Carlos Bernard).

YouTube/24: Legacy A screenshot of Naseri (Oded Fehr), Ara (Seanna Pereira) and Carter (Corey Hawkins) from the upcoming finale of "24: Legacy" season 1.

The previous episode of FOX's action-thriller series left Carter and Almeida, two of the men whom Rebecca trusted with her life, on opposite ends of a gun battle over Asim Naseri's (Oded Fehr) daughter, Ara (Seanna Pereira). Carter hopes to use the girl as leverage for Naseri to spare Rebecca's life. Almeida, though also concerned with Rebecca's well-being, is simply there for a payday. Will they still be able to reason with each other when the bullets start flying?

The official synopsis for the series finale hints that Sen. John Donovan (Jimmy Smits) and Andy Shalowitz (Dan Bucatinsky) may have been able to intercept and call off Almeida's men. Either that or Carter and Almeida may have been able to work out a truce after all for Rebecca's sake.

The upcoming episode, which will cover the hour between "11:00 PM – 12:00 AM," will have the Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU) hang their hopes on Carter to go out into the field and exchange Naseri's daughter for Rebecca's life.

The official trailer also teases that Carter may be forced to contact Naseri himself and let the man talk to his daughter, whom he believed to be dead, just in time to stop Rebecca's public execution.

YouTube/24: Legacy

But if Naseri previously managed to stay loyal to Ibrahim Bin-Khalid (Eli Danker) even at the expense of his daughter's life, what chance do they have of persuading the man differently this time around?

Another cause for concern is John and Rebecca's marriage, which has already been waddling in rocky waters. How will the senator deal with the shady things that Rebecca had to do for the sake of the greater good? Would he still be willing to make an effort not to lose his wife when he finds out that she was the mind behind "East July"?

The "24: Legacy" season 1 finale airs on Monday, April 17 at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.