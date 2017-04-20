'24: Legacy' Season 2 Status, Latest News: Is Show Renewed or Canceled? FOX to Release Official Announcement in May

Although it had all the reason to end on a tragic note, "24: Legacy" still managed to leave its fans with a sense of hope for a better tomorrow — literally and otherwise — for the people that Rebecca (Miranda Otto) left behind.

YouTube/24: Legacy A screenshot of former Army Ranger Eric Carter (Corey Hawkins) from the action-thriller series "24: Legacy."

Carter (Corey Hawkins) decided to take up a position at the Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU) and even managed to win his wife Nicole's (Anna Diop) support after promising never to keep secrets from each other anymore. Senator Donovan (Jimmy Smits), despite still grieving over his wife's death, also chose to serve the greater good by continuing his presidential campaign.

And as for Andy (Dan Bucatinsky), Keith (Teddy Sears), Mariana (Coral Peña) and the rest of the people at CTU, they will undoubtedly keep up with the job of protecting America against the next big terrorist threat. But is there another long and eventful day on the horizon for former Army Ranger turned CTU operative, Carter?

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer and series creator Manny Coto spoke about the status of the show, saying that although the ratings might not have lived up to FOX's expectation, the fan reactions have been "greatly gratifying."

And as for the show's chances of getting a renewal, Coto said that a decision may be made in May when FOX begins planning out their overall programming for the next season.

"But I'm hopeful! I think the show is really good and I think FOX loves the show, so we'll see," Coto said.

The showrunner also revealed that ideas for a potential next season have been discussed in passing. The show would probably feature Carter as a CTU agent, stuck somewhere that will not necessarily be the United States.

"It might be fun [to focus on] someone in some backwater CTU station who ends up stumbling on a larger plot that could bring down the country," Coto shared, further adding that the story might also involve Donovan and his presidency.

It could even feature another appearance from Almeida (Carlos Bernard) as well as the possible return of computer expert, Chloe (Mary Lynn Rajskub).