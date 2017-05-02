3 Bad Excuses For Sinning

Excuses. We all have different excuses for pretty much anything we want to be forgiven for: failing projects, grave mistakes, even huge debts. Truth is, we should not attempt to escape them, and instead face them.

To live free, we need to avoid excusing our sins.

The same goes for sin. It's a sin to try excusing sin – because sin is sin no matter what we say. We can explain why we did what we did, but even that could never justify the sins we commit. We can, however, admit our sin, repent from it, and be forgiven (see 1 John 1:9). What would you prefer: the weight of unforgiven and unconfessed sin, or the freedom of sin being forgiven and forgotten by God?

Friend, I am writing to help you be free from the weight of sin. Christ died for our past sins to be forgiven, for us to be freed from captivity to sin, and for us to share in His holy and righteous nature (see 2 Corinthians 5:21). His death and resurrection gives us the opportunity to be a new creation before Him, with our sinful nature stripped off of us (see 2 Corinthians 5:17).

"For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord." (Romans 6:23)

Choose to be free

With that, let me admonish you: we must learn to take off our old identity and put on the Lord Jesus Christ, making no provision for sin (see Romans 13:14). We must learn not to excuse our sins; rather, we must openly and quickly admit them before God, who sees, hears, and knows everything.

To help you be free from the creeping deception of sin, here are some common excuses many of us make when we sin. When we convince ourselves of these reasons, we actually tell ourselves that it's ok to sin. No it's not, and Christ's blood proves that.

Common reasons we use to justify our sin

1) "I didn't mean to do it."

Ok, you didn't mean to do it, but you did it anyway. Yes, God looks at our hearts, but our actions will be judged as well (see 1 Samuel 16:7; Romans 2:6-11). As God's children saved by the precious blood of Christ are given a very high standard of holiness, which means we have to guard our hearts and minds very well.

2) "I had no other choice, I can't say no."

The Bible tells us that we are under no obligation to fulfill the desires of the flesh (see Romans 8:12). We must not believe the lie that we are not able to resist sin because if we are in Christ, we are not under the lordship of sin anymore (see Colossians 1:13). We always have the choice to say "no" to sin (see Genesis 4:7).

3) "Everybody/somebody else does it anyway."

We are also told in the Bible to not be conformed to the image and pattern of this world (see Romans 12:2). Just because somebody else does it doesn't mean we ought to do it to. Even if the person sinning is a "man of God" or a fellow Christian, sin is sin and we shouldn't do it. As for the brother or sister who sins, let's help them stop sinning instead of joining them (see Ephesians 5:8-13).