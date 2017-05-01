3 Benefits We Get from Reading the Bible Every Day

"Blessed is he who reads and those who hear the words of this prophecy and keep those things which are written in it, for the time is near." – Revelation 1:3 (MEV)

Pixabay

Reading and hearing the Word of God brings blessing to our lives. While obeying it brings sure benefits, even the mere act of reading and hearing it also brings good tidings to us. With this, I would like to encourage you, dear friends, to love the Word of God and read it every day.

Benefits from Reading the Word of God

To encourage you to read the Bible, I'd like to share to you some benefits we get from reading the Word of God.

1) We get to know God

When we read Word of God, we discover who He is. Through the Word, God is made plain to us: His heart, His desires, His, promises, and His goodness are all written down for us to read, understand, and believe.

John tells us that "In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God" (John 1:1). God wanted us to know Him so much that He turned the Word into flesh in the person of Christ:

"And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth." (John 1:14)

2) We receive instruction for living

All appliances and devices have an instruction manual, without which we will find it hard to use. We have our instruction book too, and it's called the Bible.

Paul tells us that "All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work." (2 Timothy 3:16-17)

We get to receive instruction for living from the Word of God.

3) We are warned of what dangers we might face in sin

The Word of God doesn't only teach us and correct us, it also warns us of the dangers of sin in our lives. God, in His holiness, doesn't want us to commit any sin. In His loving kindness, tells us how dangerous sin really is and has given us the key to be freed from its grip: the Blood of Christ.

Romans 6:23 tells us, "For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord." Without the Word of God, we wouldn't even know this.