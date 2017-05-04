3 Bible Figures That Will Encourage You To Cry Out To God For Help In Trying Times

"Let us therefore come boldly to the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need." – Hebrews 4:16 (MEV)

Pixabay

The Bible urges us to call upon the Lord when we are in need. Men and women of God since the early times relied on the Lord for every little need, whether in time of abundance or lack, in peace and in chaos.

God really is concerned about us. He sees our situation, and desires to give us His best. It's up to us to reach for Him, though, and cry out to Him in trying times. When we put our trust in Him, He will never put us to shame.

Encouraging faith

To encourage you to cry out to God for help in trying times, here are some people in the Bible who relied on Him for help. Their example will help you remember to trust in the Lord when you might otherwise be tempted to forget Him and put your hope in others.

1) Blind Bartimaeus

Bartimaeus was a blind man who refused to be silent and not call on God. According to the story recorded in Mark 10:46-52, he kept calling out to Jesus even if people tried to silence him.

"When he heard that it was Jesus of Nazareth, he began to cry out, "Jesus, Son of David, have mercy on me!" Many ordered him to keep silent. But he cried out even more, "Son of David, have mercy on me!" Jesus stood still and commanded him to be called." (Mark 10:47-49)

Don't let outside factors discourage you from crying out to God, and even when it feels like He wouldn't hear, He does hear.

2) The Woman With An Issue Of Blood

Another person who should encourage us to reach out to God for help is the unnamed woman in Mark 5:25-34. This woman had hemorrhaged for twelve years, and wanted to be healed. By her experience we ought to keep in mind that Christ is able to meet our needs.

"When she had heard of Jesus, she came in the crowd behind Him and touched His garment. For she said, "If I may touch His garments, I shall be healed." And immediately her hemorrhage dried up, and she felt in her body that she was healed of the affliction." (Mark 5:27-29)

3) Paul

Of course we remember the apostle Paul as someone who wrote several books in the Bible, who performed miracles, and who had a very strong and fierce character. One thing that many of us tend to forget, however, is how he had lived fully dependent on God's grace for everything.

Consider his discourse with the Lord regarding something he couldn't free himself from:

"I asked the Lord three times that this [thorn in the flesh] might depart from me. But He said to me, "My grace is sufficient for you, for My strength is made perfect in weakness." Therefore most gladly I will boast in my weaknesses, that the power of Christ may rest upon me." (see 2 Corinthians 12:8-9, emphasis mine)