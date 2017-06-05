3 Bible Figures Who Had Revolutionary Ministries Despite Being Opposed Big Time

Opposition is common to those who serve the Lord and do His will. Many great men and women of God in the Bible faced intense opposition, from both the Old and New Testaments. Despite the fierce opposition, these great people did what they had to do, and what they did benefits us even today.

Pixabay

Certain people, like Martin Luther, Dietrich Bonhoeffer, and William Wilberforce, have faced much hardship in fighting for what God has put in their hearts to fight, yet have seen victories along the way: victories that affect the lives of today's men and women. These men serve as inspiration to the many faithful that long to honor the Lord and do His will in their lives.

In the Bible, we see an even greater opposition faced by the men and women who obeyed the Lord. Their accounts serve to inspire us and encourage us. By them we know that anyone who does the will of God should be ready to face opposition – and also be ready to call on God for His help when the hardship is difficult to overcome.

Here are some of them.

Revolutionary Bible figures who faced opposition while doing God's will

Moses

Moses was undeniably a great man who faced opposition from both the Egyptians and the people he led out of Egypt. He had a hard time convincing the Pharaoh to let Israel go. He even had to convince Israel that God will deliver them from the hands of their oppressors.

After they left Egypt, Israel kept complaining to Moses. They worshiped a golden calf, murmured against the God who continually spoke to Moses, and kept disobeying the Lord. Despite all the headache Moses received from the Israelites, he led them away from captivity and towards the promised land.

Paul

Another great man of God in the Bible, Paul faced opposition from unbelievers and deceivers who kept poisoning the church with demonic and ungodly teachings.

Unbelievers (religious Jews included) sought to kill Paul and discredit him. Deceivers sought to undermine his authority in the church and mislead the people he was shepherding. He even faced all sorts of hardships including stoning, being left for dead, hunger, and some life-threatening situations.

All that for the sake of spreading the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ to all the world.

Jesus Christ

Last and most importantly, we have the Saviour of the world, the Founder of Christianity, and Creator of all things, Jesus Christ. He faced opposition since the time of His earthly birth and continually faces opposition until now!

After He was born a campaign meant to kill Him was carried out. Although it failed to kill Him it killed many innocent children.

During His earthly ministry He faced opposition from various antagonists, including church people and other people who hated Him. Certain people, however, saw the love of God through Him.

One of his trusted men betrayed Him for some money. His disciples abandoned Him when He was arrested. Religious leaders pressured the authorities to put Him to death. The very people He came for had rejected Him.

At His resurrection religious leaders spread slanderous and libelous lies to discredit His return. His disciples, who continued on at His command, also faced much opposition from the people that opposed Him. Until today, those who follow Him as Lord face much opposition from the devil and others who don't know Him.

Christ's victory over all that He went through assures us of total victory over sin and death. Praise the Lord for conquering the grave and making us more than conquerors in Him!