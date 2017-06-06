3 Bible Verses that Speak of God's Unfailing Love When We're Down

God's love for us empowers us to live powerful lives that are full of hope and joy. His love for us makes us strong in trying times. Although we face hardships and other times of weakness or need in this world, His love for us assures us that we are not alone and that we can make it through with the grace that He supplies.

Pixabay

True enough, our God is a loving Father who will never ever leave us nor forsake us. He will not abandon us as we trudge through this life towards Him.

Unfailing love

To encourage you and remind you of His unfailing love in the midst of your trying times and down moments, here are some verses for you to read, meditate on, and remember always.

Habakkuk 3:17-19 – "Though the fig tree does not blossom, nor fruit be on the vines; though the yield of the olive fails, and the fields produce no food; though the flocks are cut off from the fold, and there be no herd in the stalls— yet I will rejoice in the Lord; I will exult in the God of my salvation. The Lord God is my strength; He will make my feet like hinds' feet, and He will make me walk on my high places."

Psalm 139:7-12 – "Where shall I go from Your spirit, or where shall I flee from Your presence? If I ascend to heaven, You are there; if I make my bed in Sheol, You are there. If I take the wings of the morning and dwell at the end of the sea, even there Your hand shall guide me, and Your right hand shall take hold of me. If I say, "Surely the darkness shall cover me, and the light shall be as night about me," even the darkness is not dark to You, but the night shines as the day, for the darkness is like light to You."

Romans 8:35, 37-39 – "Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? ... No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us. For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, neither angels nor principalities nor powers, neither things present nor things to come, neither height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord."