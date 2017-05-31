3 People In The Bible Who Demonstrate God's Relentless Love

"For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved." – Jesus, John 3:16-17 (MEV)

Pixabay

God's love is relentless. Since the beginning, God didn't stop loving all of man. He created man in His own image and likeness, pursued man after the latter fell short of His glory, and made the way for all men to be saved and be reconciled with Him again: by sending His one and only begotten Son, the Lord Jesus Christ.

Through the Son, the Father showed us who He really is: a loving Father who desires all of His children to experience His holiness, goodness, and love. When we think about it, we realize that all of this is because He truly loved us, and not because we deserve it. He made us, chased after us after we sinned, sent His Son to take our place on the cross, and then with open arms welcomes those who believe in Christ.

Testimonies

If the love of God as shown in Christ Jesus isn't enough to convince you of His love for you, here are some people in the Bible who, after experiencing the relentless love of God, testify that His love really is incomparable.

David

Every Christian in the world today loves David. During the time before he became king, however, David was no more than a shepherd boy who loved to take care of his father's sheep. When we think about his story, we notice that his family didn't really give much attention to him: his father seemed ashamed of him, opting to present him to the prophet Samuel as a last option (see 1 Samuel 16:11); while his brothers looked down on him (or were perhaps insecure of him – see 1 Samuel 17:26-31).

David, however, knew that God loved him. His experiences with God enabled him to defeat Goliath, become Israel's most-loved king, and write one of the most beautiful declarations a God-fearing man could ever say:

"O Lord, our Lord, how excellent is Your name in all the earth! You have set Your glory above the heavens. Out of the mouth of babes and nursing infants You have ordained strength because of Your enemies, to silence the enemy and the avenger. When I consider Your heavens, the work of Your fingers, the moon and the stars, which You have established, what is man that You are mindful of him, and the son of man that You attend to him?" (Psalm 8:1-4)

Paul

Paul used to be a persecutor of Christians. Then called "Saul," he was there giving his approval to the stoning of Stephen (see Acts 7:54-60). He was very zealous in persecuting Christians, so much that he was actually on his way to persecuting more believers when the Lord Jesus appeared to him (see Acts 9:1-9).

The man who persecuted many believers with great zeal later on became a man who would zealously preach the Gospel to different parts of the world, in fact wherever his foot may tread. Later we would read one of his most powerful exhortations about the love of God:

"For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, neither angels nor principalities nor powers, neither things present nor things to come, neither height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord." (Romans 8:38-39)

Peter

Peter was a simple fisherman who would later become one of the pillars of the early church. Peter denied the Lord Jesus Christ three times even after all he had seen and experienced (see Luke 22:54-62), but the Lord Jesus Himself returned and reinstated him, telling him what kind of death he would experience to the glory of God (see John 21:15-19).

Later, Peter would share one of the most heartfelt messages that he himself received through the love that Christ gave him:

"The end of all things is near. Therefore be solemn and sober so you can pray. Above all things, have unfailing love for one another, because love covers a multitude of sins." (1 Peter 4:7-8)