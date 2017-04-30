3 Reasons to Believe that God Isn't Done With You Yet Even After You Fail

Failures. Whether big or small, we all have failed in one way or another. At times, students fail in their studies; workers fail to give their best at work; and friends fail to be friends when the going gets tough. Yes, we all fail sometimes.

"Call upon Me in the day of trouble; I will deliver you, and you shall glorify Me." (Psalm 50:15)

When we fail, many of us feel like there's no more going forward. Failed marriages make broken hearts lose hope for a better marriage someday. Businesses gone bankrupt make businessmen decide to never try again. Failed ventures effectively cripple our hope for a better day.

One thing we must realize, however, is that no matter what kind of failure we might have experienced, God is never done with us yet. He didn't give up on Peter, on David, even Samson. And if He did not give up on them, He won't give up on us.

"The godly may trip seven times, but they will get up again. But one disaster is enough to overthrow the wicked." (Proverbs 24:16 NLT)

Rise After a Fall

Are you feeling down after a failure you consider your end? I'm here to encourage you. Here are some reasons to believe that God's not done with you yet even after you fall.

1) He hasn't called you home yet

Let me be frank: If God hasn't called you home to Him yet, if you're still alive on earth, He isn't done with you yet. While you're still breathing, He has a purpose for you and you need to strive to go forward no matter what happens.

Consider how many times we are encouraged to keep going, persevere in trial, and overcome until the end of our lives. The Bible contains several verses mentioning these things, and some of them even come from the Lord Jesus Christ Himself (i.e. see Matthew 24:13; Revelation 2:26, 3:21). Think about it: When we fail, or are tested, He doesn't want us whining and hoping to die – He wants us fighting the good fight of faith always.

2) Our faithlessness doesn't nullify His faithfulness

Ok, so you've failed big time and feel like there's nothing more in store for you, like you've been disqualified from receiving God's love. Don't believe that. I don't know what you've been through, but I know that there is nothing that could separate us from the love of God and His plans for us. (see Romans 8:31-39)

The Bible tells us that if we are unfaithful, He remains faithful (see 2 Timothy 2:13). This simply means our failures are not enough reason for God to fail us. He won't fail us even if we have failed Him. He won't stop being good to us. We must hold on to that and respond accordingly.

3) His strength is made perfect in our weakness

Lastly, we should be encouraged to know that the Lord's strength is made perfect in our weakness (see 2 Corinthians 12:9). When we can't stand strong, when we are unable to hold on, His strength and grace is made even more available for us to rely on.

Friends, our failures are not a sign that God is abandoning us or is giving up on us. Quite the opposite, our failures are signs that we need more of Him, and thus we should reach out for Him.

And when we reach out for Him, He welcomes us with open arms (see Jeremiah 33:3; Psalm 50:15).

"Call upon Me in the day of trouble; I will deliver you, and you shall glorify Me." (Psalm 50:15 NKJV)