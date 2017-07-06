3 Reasons to Keep Trusting In God Despite The Problems That Surround Us

Pixabay

Oftentimes we get shaken by the pressing things that happen around us. When troubles come and problems surround us, it's easy for us to lose heart and start worrying over what could possibly happen. What we need to realize is that God is good and can be trusted in when these trying times come.

Trusting in God when problems come

I know it's easy to say we should trust God in the midst of our difficulties, but why do we find it hard to trust in God in the midst of troubles? Compared to trusting in God, why do we find it easier to trust in riches, to trust in systems, to trust in man?

Maybe it's because we don't really know how trustworthy and dependable God is.

To help you trust in God, here are some things you should know and believe about Him:

1) He is good

Most often we trust a good man or woman to help us when we're in trouble. We quickly reach out to that good friend we have, somebody we've known to be trustworthy and dependable even in times of trouble. What we don't realize is that God is way 'good-er' (forgive me for the term) than any "good" man there is.

The Lord Jesus Christ Himself said that "No one is good, except God alone" (see Luke 18:19). If we have "good" friends we trust in and rely on, we should know that we have God who is more dependable, trustworthy and good compared to anyone on earth.

2) He is Sovereign

Many of us will try to run to a person we perceive to be "powerful" in times of crisis. We run to the rich and influential, those in positions of authority, and those with much knowledge, but we forget to run to the Almighty who is ever-present, all-powerful, and all-knowing.

The Bible tells us that "our God is in the heavens; He does whatever He pleases" (see Psalm 115:3). He is above all and can do whatever He wants to do, and nothing is impossible for Him.

3) His plans will always prevail

Lastly, we should all remember that God always has the final say and the last laugh at all things. No matter we try to do or say, God will always have His way now and at the end of days. Consider these verses:

"A man's heart devises his way, but the Lord directs his steps." (Proverbs 16:9)

"The lot is cast into the lap, but the whole outcome is of the Lord." (Proverbs 16:33)

"The wicked plot against the righteous, and grind their teeth against them. The Lord will laugh at him, for He sees that his day is coming." (Psalm 37:13)

"The Lord sits enthroned above the flood, the Lord sits as King forever." (Psalm 29:10)

"All the ends of the world will remember and turn to the Lord, and all the families of the nations will worship before You. For kingship belongs to the Lord, and He rules among the nations." (Psalm 22:27-28)