3 Reasons Why God Allows Pain And Failure In Our Lives

Many of us think that if God is so good, why would He allow us to undergo pain and suffer failures in our lives. To be honest about it, I've asked that question myself. Thankfully, God is good and gave us the answers in His Word.

Pixabay

If you're wondering why God allows us to experience pain and failures, let me encourage you: He loves you, that's why He allows them to happen. Let me explain.

A good Father in a broken world

Friends, we live in a broken world marred with sin. When God created everything, He said it was all "good." At the time there was no chaos, no pain, no suffering.

At that time, man's diet consisted of fruits, but he didn't complain because that was how it used to be (see Genesis 2:15-17). Man stayed awake by day and slept at night, and had a full day to rest at the end of the week. Yes, life was simple, but there was no suffering.

But then sin entered the world. Satan deceived Eve and she ate the forbidden fruit, and gave some to her husband who also ate. And then death crept in. (see Genesis 3)

Now we ask: what's the role of God in the coming of death and pain in the world? None. He created, gave life, put order, assigned man to govern everything, and warned him of the danger that eating what is forbidden brings. But man disobeyed, and in came death and suffering.

Still, what did God do after Adam and Eve fell? He clothed them (see Genesis 3:21). Thousands of years later He would give up His one and only begotten Son, Jesus Christ, for us to be saved from sin and be restored to Him who loved us so much (see John 3:16). Yes, God the Father remained good through it all.

If He's good, why allow pain and suffering?

Now you ask, why does God allow pain, suffering, and failure in our lives? Let me offer three answers:

1) To let us see the gravity of our choices

God didn't stop Adam from sinning (see Genesis 3:1-9 in context). Instead, He forewarned the man and allowed him to decide for himself. God gave us free will and wants us to exercise it. In doing so, we get to know the consequences of what we choose to do and realize that our free will is not something to take lightly.

Sin is sin, and will always have dire consequences. God wants us to realize that and freely do what is good and right by our own choice, not because He is forcing us to.

2) To allow us to become wise

After realizing the weight of our decisions, we are then given the opportunity to grow wise – or not, it depends on us. Hebrews 5:14 tells us,

"But solid food belongs to those who are of full age, that is, those who by reason of use have their senses exercised to discern both good and evil."

When we grow wise through experience, we can become a people able and willing to choose what pleases the Lord.

3) To show us that we direly need Him

Last and most importantly, in God our pains and failures aren't meant to harm us. They're actually meant to make us see our grave need for Him. Consider what God told Paul when he was in pain:

"My grace is sufficient for you, for My strength is made perfect in weakness." (see 2 Corinthians 12:9)

What we go through might be because of what we choose, but God always has a good plan for us (see Jeremiah 29:11). He will always do what will be good for us (see Romans 8:28-30).