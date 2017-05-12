3 Things Every Baby Christian Needs To Look Out For As They Start Their Walk With The Lord

Every new Christian gets to start his walk with God joyfully. They start loving God, reading the Word, and fellowshipping with other believers in the Lord Jesus Christ. However, while the starting point of the Christian life seems very happy, there are times when every Christian can be tested.

PixabayChristians must learn to walk hand-in-hand with the Father.

When the testing and the trials come, many new Christians quit the faith. Sadly, these beloved brothers and sisters failed to watch out for some things that would attempt to steer them away from walking straight ahead into God, and end up going back to the very life they were rescued from.

Here are some things you need to look out for as you start your new life in Christ, based on the parable of the sower in Matthew 13:18-23.

1) A lack of understanding or longing to understand the Word of God

"When anyone hears the word of the kingdom and does not understand it, the evil one comes and snatches away what was sown in his heart. This is the one who received seed beside the path." (Matthew 13:19)

As a new Christian, we should desire the Word of God. 1 Peter 2:2 says that "As newborn babies, desire the pure milk of the word, that by it you may grow." We need to "digest" the "pure milk" of the Word because it's what sustains us as we walk with Christ.

If you need help, ask a mature Christian about things you don't understand in the Word.

2) A weak foundation on God's Word

"But he who received the seed on rocky ground is he who hears the word and immediately receives it with joy, yet he has no root in himself, but endures for a while. For when tribulation or persecution arises because of the word, eventually he falls away." (Matthew 13:20-21)

It is possible for us to be Christians yet lack foundation. I've seen many who got born again who first engage themselves in ministry without building themselves up in the Word . Some of them don't even know they're forgiven and freed by Christ! We need to build ourselves on the Word of God.

We should be like the wise man Jesus described in Matthew 7:24-25, saying:

"Whoever hears these sayings of Mine and does them, I will liken him to a wise man who built his house on a rock. And the rain descended, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house. And it did not fall, for it was founded a rock."

You need to see yourself and everything from the perspective of God's Word.

3) Concerns that distract from pursuing Christ

"He also who received seed among the thorns is he who hears the word, but the cares of this world and the deceitfulness of riches choke the word, and he becomes unfruitful." (Matthew 13:22)

Lastly, baby Christians should guard their heart against the "cares of this world." These cares don't only pertain to problems; they also pertain to worldly pursuits. New Christians must learn to set their minds on things above and fix their eyes on Jesus (see Colossians 3:2; Hebrews 12:2), who said this very important thing to remember:

"If anyone will come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me." (see Matthew 16:24)

Grow strong

My born-again friend, I thank God for you. Watch out for these things. I hope you will grow strong in the faith and be who God wants you to be – a person conformed to the image of His dearly beloved Son, the Lord Jesus Christ.