3 Things That Will Help You Forgive Those Who Have Wronged You

The Bible has a tall order when it comes to forgiveness. Jesus Christ said people should forgive their oppressors "seventy times seven" times, which means that there should be no limit.

But things are easier said than done, because people all have sources of irritation in their lives. Pastor Rick Warren from Saddleback Church wrote on his website that there are some people who repeatedly hurt or mistreat Christians, and it's difficult to sincerely forgive them.

"Jesus seems to give an impossible command — to keep forgiving no matter what. Why is it so important that we do this? Let me give you three reasons," he said.

First, Warren said Christians need to remind themselves that God Himself forgives people for their sins. The debt people owe God is immeasurable, but God does not keep score. "God has chosen, in his mercy, to forgive us and say, 'Let's start over,'" he said. "God has forgiven my sins, and now He wants me to forgive other people."

Next Warren reminded believers that resentment only makes them miserable. He called resentment "hell on earth" because it tortures people like a self-inflicted wound. If people don't learn how to forgive, then resentment will definitely ruin their lives.

Lastly, Warren said people are likely to need forgiveness themselves in the future. He said people will undoubtedly sin again, and when that happens, they will need forgiveness.

"But forgiveness is a two-way street. Don't burn the bridge you have to walk across in order to be forgiven," he said.

However, Warren was quick to remind believers that while forgiveness is instant, the restoration of trust isn't. Trust must be earned and rebuilt over time. "For instance, if a woman's husband is abusive, she must forgive him, but that does not mean she must immediately let him back in the house and carry on in life as though nothing ever happened," he said.

Meanwhile, evangelist Billy Graham also shared his thoughts concerning forgiveness. He wrote on his website that God commands people to forgive because He knows the damage that can be caused by an unforgiving spirit.

When people refuse to forgive their oppressors, they allow anger and hate to consume them. Instead of wanting God to bless them, they wish ill will, loss, or hurt. In that sense, Christians become hindered by their hate to truly carry out Jesus' command to "love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you."