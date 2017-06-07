3 Things to Remember Before You Get Married

"For who among you, intending to build a tower, does not sit down first and count the cost to see whether he has resources to complete it?" – Jesus, Luke 14:28 (MEV)

PixabayMarriage requires more than just the rings and the vows.

Marriage is a great thing indeed, but those who want to see a fruitful and happy married life need to realize many things – one of which is that it requires great preparation and an even greater amount of dedication once it begins. The Lord Jesus' words about "building a great tower" applies to marriage as well: those who wish to marry must be ready and prepared for whatever it brings.

Marriage is a covenant relationship that will require many things from us. To help you get on your feet to working hard for a great married life, here are some things you have to remember.

1) Marriage will require all that you have

First of all, everyone should realize that marriage is an all-consuming relationship. It will require much from the husband and the wife.

For starters, both of them have to give their individual lives and comforts up. They will need to learn to live with each other and for each other in submission to God. Husbands and wives must learn to put each other ahead of themselves, take care of each other, and realize that everything they think, say, or do affects one another.

Marriage is truly fulfilling, but in order for husbands and wives to enjoy its fruits they have to live it according to how it should be lived: by loving one another.

2) Marriage is a lifelong commitment

Unlike friendships, married people can't just say "I quit" and expect God to be happy about it. God intended marriage to last for a lifetime, a covenant that will end only in death.

Knowing this, single people longing to marry must be prepared to stick it out with the same person for the rest of their lives. Be prepared to live with, eat with, talk with, and raise kids with the same person for the rest of your life.

Keep this in mind:

"[Jesus] answered, "Have you not read that He who made them at the beginning 'made them male and female,' and said, 'For this reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh'? So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no man put asunder."" (Matthew 19:4-6)

3) Marriage is a covenant relationship between a man, woman, and God

This is the most important thing to remember about marriage. God should be included in the equation. Simply put, every marriage should be a three-party relationship: God, husband, and wife. That's how it should be.

The Bible tells us that God should be the head of the marriage. He is the head of the man, and the man is the head of the woman (see Ephesians 5:23; 1 Corinthians 11:3). Both the man and the woman submit to God (see Ephesians 5:21, 33). When God is taken out of the picture, all sorts of wrong things happen. Let God be the One who shows you where to take your marriage.