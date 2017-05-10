3 Things You Should Do Before Christ Comes Back

The Lord Jesus Christ is coming back real soon, at a time we don't really know. What we do know is that He's coming back and while He hasn't returned yet, we can still do something that would make Him happy.

Pixabay

With that, I would like to encourage all of us who are longing for His return to make the most of our stay here by enjoying our earthly lives in doing His will. To help you with that, here are some things you should not miss out on doing before Christ comes back.

1) Preach the Gospel to everyone you know

This is so exciting. As we preach the Gospel and make disciples of Christ, we get to become His lips, hands and feet for those who don't know Him yet. And as we do that, He goes with us too!

"Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things I have commanded you. And remember, I am with you always, even to the end of the age." Amen." (Matthew 28:19-20)

2) Co-labor with Christ in the work of salvation

Jesus promised that as we go and preach the Gospel to every creature, we will get to see signs and wonders. These signs are proof that He is alive and is with us as we go and do what He said according to Matthew 28 (see above). When we obey Him, the signs show that we are co-laboring with Him in bringing the Good News to all.

"He said to them, "Go into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature. He who believes and is baptized will be saved. But he who does not believe will be condemned. These signs will accompany those who believe: In My name they will cast out demons; they will speak with new tongues; they will take up serpents; if they drink any deadly thing, it will not hurt them; they will lay hands on the sick, and they will recover."" (Mark 16:15-18)

3) Love your fellow believers in Christ

Lastly, we should grow in our love for fellow believers. The Lord Jesus said according to John 13:34-35,

"A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another, even as I have loved you, that you also love one another. By this all men will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another."

Our lives are indeed short, but it will be very significant if we show love for God and the people He loves. Because we love Him, we also love our fellow believers – and the love that we have for each other reveals God to those who don't know Him.

Be eager for His return!

Friends, I urge you, let's all be eager to meet Christ when He returns. Let's do all that He commanded us to do so that when He comes back, we'll make Him really happy.