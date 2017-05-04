3 Tips On How To Find The Perfect Spouse

Since childhood, we've all been bombarded with love stories. We hear how our parents met each other, read real-life love stories, and live in the age of PDAs.

Hearing, reading, and seeing all of that, don't you just wish to be married to the perfect spouse? I know you do. Whether you're still single and hoping to marry, or married and hoping to have a better marriage, we all want the perfect spouse. Am I right?

I hope to encourage you, single or married, brother or sister. If you're still single, you have the opportunity to marry the perfect spouse someday. If you're married, you have the opportunity to help your spouse be the perfect partner.

For this reason, I want to share with you three tips on how to find the perfect spouse.

1) Accept The Truth That There's No Perfect Person, But There's A "Perfect" Person For You

I'll be honest: there's no perfect, flawless person. Everyone has a flaw in some area in their life. However, there's a "perfect" fit for you, regardless of who you are.

Consider how God created Eve (see Genesis 1, 2). God created Eve after seeing that it wasn't good for Adam to be alone. God tailor-made Eve for her husband. In the same way, I believe God tailor-fits every spouse for their other half.

2) Let Go Of Your Imaginary Ideals

Next, we must learn to let go of our imaginary "ideals." These expectations, which I will call "preferences," might blind us to the person that God wants us to marry.

Paul said love is not self-seeking (see 1 Corinthians 13:5). Yes, we will be attracted to the person we would want to marry but if it becomes a matter of what we want and not a matter of who we will serve, marrying will be a selfish pursuit, not an opportunity to honor God.

3) Trust God At Every Step Of The Way

Lastly, let us heed the words of the Psalmist, who tells us,

"Trust in the Lord, and do good; dwell in the land, and practice faithfulness. Delight yourself in the Lord, and He will give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the Lord; trust also in Him, and He will bring it to pass." (Psalm 37:3-5)

BONUS: A better way

Friends, I desire all of us to have the perfect spouses, but more than that, I desire to be the perfect spouse for my wife. Paul considers this the better way: LOVE.

"So now abide faith, hope, and love, these three. But the greatest of these is love." (1 Corinthians 13:13)

Instead of hoping to have the perfect spouse, I urge you, friends; let us become the perfect spouse our partners will thank God for.