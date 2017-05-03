3 Ways To Be A Good Friend To Others

Friendship is a great thing, and being a good friend to another should be every Christian's desire. After all, Jesus became the Friend of sinners in coming here to atone for our sins, and the least we could do is to show His love to others by being a good and Godly friend to them.

Pixabay

1 John 4:11-12 tells us,

"Dear friends, since God so loved us, we also ought to love one another. No one has ever seen God; but if we love one another, God lives in us and his love is made complete in us."

Our love for others will show them the reality that God loves. As Christ's redeemed co-workers, we are God's ambassadors who show the world who He is. We can let our love do that.

To help you be a good friend to others and effectively show them God's love, here are some things you can do.

1) Tell Them The Truth Of The Gospel

The Lord Jesus Christ didn't shrink from telling us the truth of our sorry state because of sin.. We are sinners hopelessly facing judgment and eternal death for our sins, but the Father sent Him to atone for our sins with His blood. His death and resurrection alone saved us, and there's nothing we could do to add or subtract to that. (see 1 John 2:2; Ephesians 2:8-9)

Friends, we should not shrink back from telling our friends and loved ones the truth that without Christ, we're all going to hell. If we love our friends, we will prioritize telling them the Gospel above all things.

2) Don't Withhold Rebuke When Needed

Real friends don't allow their friends to go down the path of error and doom. They want their friends to be safe and secure on the right side of God, not on the wrong side of sin.

Even if it hurts them, we must not shy away from rebuking, correcting, or pointing out the wrong of those that matter to us. They might be offended, but if they listen we will have helped them stay safe in God.

Proverbs 27:5-6 says "Open rebuke is better than secret love. Faithful are the wounds of a friend, but the kisses of an enemy are deceitful."

3) Go Out Of Your Way To Help Them When Needed

The Lord Jesus told us according to John 15:13, "Greater love has no man than this: that a man lay down his life for his friends." He modeled this for us, letting go of His will and giving up His life for our sake.

Prior to this verse, He said, "This is My commandment: that you love one another, as I have loved you." He wants us to draw from the love He has given us and love others the same way: sacrificially and in service. We must learn to deny ourselves and help others when needed.