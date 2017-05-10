3 Ways To Make A Wise Choice About Your Future

"For I know the plans that I have for you, says the Lord, plans for peace and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope." – God, Jeremiah 29:11 (MEV)

PixabayChoices of eternal significance affect our future greatly. Believe in Christ Jesus.

God promised to give us a future, but the future that we have depends on the choices that we make today. And while God can make sure that our future will always be bright, making the wrong choices today will make that future a lot less brighter than God would have wanted it for us.

Knowing this, we should know how to make wise choices that will ensure a good future that we, even our children and grandchildren, will get to enjoy and thank God for. Making wrong choices will ensure a future full of regrets, but making the right choices today will ensure a future full of hope.

Ways to make wise choices for the future

To help you make wise choices about your future, here are three things you need to consider.

1) Think eternal, not just long-term

Luke 12:16-21 gives us the parable of the rich man who thought long-term but did not think eternally. Let's learn from it.

""Then [the rich man] said, 'This I will do: I will pull down my barns and build greater ones, and there I will store all my grain and my goods. And I will say to my soul, Soul, you have many goods laid up for many years. Take rest. Eat, drink, and be merry.' "But God said to him, 'You fool! This night your soul will be required of you. Then whose will those things be which you have provided?'" (Luke 12:18-20)

We could be rich in this life but fail to enter the rest that God had prepared for us, a rest that can only be entered in through believing in Christ Jesus. Have you put your trust in Him?

2) Seek first God's Kingdom and righteousness

After putting your faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, we now need to seek first God's Kingdom and righteousness (see Matthew 6:33). Why? It's because when we do, God will make sure our future is well-provided for (read Matthew 6:25-34 in context).

This doesn't mean serving in church as a full-time volunteer and not looking for a paid job. It simply means seeking to do God's will all the time, in whatever situation you're in. Serve God in and outside the church halls by doing His will according to the Word. You can't go wrong with that.

3) Trust in the Lord and do what is right

Lastly, let us trust in God for all our decision making. Let us acknowledge our constant need for Him and make decisions in the fear of Him. Proverbs 3:5-7 instructs us,

"Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct your paths. Do not be wise in your own eyes; fear the Lord and depart from evil."