3 Ways to Preach the Gospel Without Fear

We Christians are commanded to preach the Gospel, but a great many of us don't do it for various reasons. But when we all sift the reasons that we have, it all boils down to just one thing: fear.

Pixabay

We fear preaching the Gospel

All who are unable to preach the Gospel have some sort of fear in them:

Fear of offending people with the truth;

Fear of rejection;

Fear of preaching the wrong message;

Fear of receiving backlash;

Fear of failing to receive the right response (i.e. a repentant listener);

And the fear of ridicule or discrimination.

These and many other "fears" serve to hinder us from preaching the Gospel in obedience to Christ and in gratitude to what He has done. Sadly, when we give in to our fears we don't realize that we are already disobeying Christ and are declaring that something else is more important to us than Him - and that something is ourselves.

"Myself?!"

Friends, the Lord Jesus Christ tells us that if we want to follow Him, we should give up our own way (see Matthew 16:24). The Word of God keeps telling us that we should die to ourselves in order for us to bear fruit unto God (see John 12:24-26). The only way for us to follow Christ and do what is pleasing to God is through faith – a total denial of our selfish fears so that we can fully trust and rely on God who is faithful.

Preaching without fear

So my friends, would you want to preach the Gospel without fear? To communicate the message of truth, life, hope, and salvation without anything that would hinder you from the inside?

Here are a few practical ways you can preach the Gospel without fear.

1) Study it well

Many of us fear preaching the Gospel because we might communicate the wrong message. To solve this problem, we can just prayerfully study the Word of God.

Second Timothy 2:15 tells us, "Study to show yourself approved by God, a workman who need not be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth."

2) Write it down

Next, write it down. Many of us forget necessary details when we share the Gospel, and so it would help if we just write them down. Consider what God told the prophet Habakkuk:

"Write the vision, and make it plain on tablets, that he who reads it may run." (Habakkuk 2:2)

The Bible was written for our instruction (see 2 Timothy 3:16; Romans 15:4; 1 Corinthians 10:11). Even God Himself had His words written down so that we could read them in full. God had His word written down so that we could go back and read it in case we forget.

3) Keep practicing until you perfect it

Lastly, keep sharing the Gospel to people. After studying and writing down all that you need to remember, share what God has done for you through Christ. Practice makes perfect. When we keep preaching the Gospel we get better at it.

An all-encompassing instruction

Friends, these three practical can help but we all need to ask the Holy Spirit for boldness and the right words to say (see Acts 4:29). We all need to rely on God's grace to be able to communicate the Gospel as He intends. And we all need God's love as we go and preach the Gospel. Why?

It's because God's perfect love drives away every fear. (see 1 John 4:17-18)