3 Ways Your Faith Helps You in Real Life

"...faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen." – Hebrews 11:1 (ESV)

Faith allows us to do great things and achieve great achievements. By faith in Christ we obtain eternal life. By faith in His finished work we are able to start over afresh. By faith in God's promises we are able to live holy lives. Truly, we can do many things in life.

Many people consider faith to be something important for their spiritual life. That's true, but faith does so much more than that: Faith empowers us to do things that we would be otherwise unable to do in life. Faith is more than just something that's beneficial in matters pertaining to spirituality; it's also something that's very helpful in practical things.

To help you see the power that faith in God brings, here are some things that certain people in the Bible were only able to do by faith.

1) Be healed from sickness

Many of us can't believe it, but the Bible is clear about this: our faith in Christ Jesus allows us to be healed. Several accounts in the Bible show people being healed because they simply believed in the Lord Jesus Christ.

In Mark 5:24-34, for example, we read of the woman who was suffering from an issue of blood for a long time. She believed that if she could only touch the hem of Jesus' robe, she'd be healed, Her faith in Christ was so strong, she believed that even just a little touch – no talk, no special action, no nothing, whatsoever – of the Lord's clothing (not even His hands, nor His feet) can heal her.

Think about that. She believed, and her faith made her whole.

2) Take giant steps out of our comfort zones

Oftentimes we stick to our comfort zones. We're afraid to try new things because we fear failing, even feeling disappointed at what could happen. Faith allows us to go to new places, try new things, and even do what we've never thought of before.

Think about Abraham. Hebrews 11:8 tells us,

"By faith Abraham obeyed when he was called to go out into a place which he would later receive as an inheritance. He went out not knowing where he was going."

If Abraham's faith allowed him to follow God's leading into somewhere he's not familiar with, our faith should help us follow Him towards somewhere we don't know, too.

3) To please God in all that we do

Friends, faith is very essential, so important that without it, we can never please God:

"And without faith it is impossible to please God, for he who comes to God must believe that He exists and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him." (Hebrews 11:6)

Faith is an essential component to living out a God-pleasing daily life, a life that pleases Him from the moment we wake up until the moment we sleep. Colossians 3:17 and 1 Corinthians 10:31 tells us the right way to live:

"And whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him."

"Therefore, whether you eat, or drink, or whatever you do, do it all to the glory of God."

We can only do both if we have faith in God.