'47 Meters Down' Release Date, Plot News: Shark Thriller Features Mandy Moore, Claire Holt

For as long as most fans can remember, the standard for shark thriller films has been the legendary "Jaws." As daunting as it may be to live up to such a classic, "47 Meters Down" will attempt to raise the bar with the unlikely Mandy Moore as one of the main characters.

Facebook/47MetersDown Promotional picture for the film "47 Meters Down."

Known for her phenomenal performance in "A Walk to Remember," Moore sets out for the deep, dark ocean in an adventure that might take her life. "47 Meters Down" features the award-winning actress and singer as Lisa. Her sister, Kate, is played by "The Vampire Diaries" actress Claire Holt. Most of the film was shot underwater.

In the movie, the sisters are on vacation in the Gulf of California and of course, like any other thriller and horror films, they will make the wrong decision of getting on a shady-looking boat and inside an equally suspicious shark cage.

According to reports, most of the movie was set in Britain with a few scenes filmed in the Dominican Republic. Director Johannes Roberts decided that since "47 Meters Down" is a shark thriller, it would be pointless to keep cutting back to scenes above the surface. This is because the entire point of the film is to show how Moore and Holt would survive the series of unfortunate events that they got themselves into.

"These kinds of films and roles don't usually come my way," Moore told Daily News. "I was really just excited at the process of figuring out what this movie was, and once I read the script, I was completely convinced."

She also told reporters that more than the fear of sharks, Moore was afraid of drowning. And since they were physically underwater, a lot of things could have gone wrong. Moore and Holt were underwater for eight weeks straight and because no one knew what the effect would be on their health, they willingly took the risk and trusted the crew assigned to take care of them.

"47 Meters Down" may not be at "Jaws'" level because no one can really beat a classic. But, considering the technology today and the commitment of the cast and crew, fans will have to be the one to decide when it lands in theaters on Friday, June 16.