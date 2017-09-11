4K Apple TV Rumors: What Consumers Can Expect

While Apple is preparing for its big launch of the iPhone 8 on Sept. 12, speculations float around that the company will also introduce its new 4K Apple TV on the same date. The box hasn't seen an update since two years ago and observers note that Apple might just spring a surprise this Tuesday.

Reuters/Beck Diefenbach Apple TV landed on the market in 2015 and might soon support 4K technology images in the latest version.

The 4K Apple TV is expected to support super high quality ultra-high definition (UHD) images. Apple has reportedly been testing the device's performance under a faster processing power.

As always, Apple has been mum about the price, specs, and details of its 4K Apple TV but the company is said to be keen on dominating the home video entertainment market with this product. Apple's biggest competitions are companies with its own TV apps such as Roku Inc., Amazon.com Inc., and Alphabet Inc. or Google.

If the 4K Apple TV rumors are indeed true, then this will be the fifth updated version of the box since its launch last October 2015. Sales of the Apple TV haven't been outstanding compared to its other products since the device hit the market but the company believes the shift to 4K might just pull the numbers up.

To boost its Apple TV services, the company is also negotiating with Hollywood studios for the creation of original 4K video content that subscribers can download at iTunes. Sources say, however, that this might end up costing more than what the competitors charge.

Getting the best out of watching programs at home on a more detailed screen resolution and a faster device with no lags or buffering is what the Apple Tv is all about. If the home's television appliance also supports 4K technology, then watching TV shows and movies on one's home system will be a more enjoyable experience.

Development of 4K technology started as early as 2003 but only cinematographers and those working in the film and video industry took advantage of it. A decade later, home entertainment systems slowly adopted the technology and 2016 saw the emergence different TV brands offering 4K television.