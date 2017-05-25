5 Bible Verses That Will Motivate You To Treat Yourself Right

The Lord Jesus tells us in Matthew 16:24 that if we want to follow Him, we must first deny ourselves. Many people have taken this command to the extreme to the point of hating themselves or denying themselves what is good for them. That kind of thinking is wrong, coming from a wrong belief that we should not have love for ourselves anymore.

That is so wrong.

While the Bible does say that we should die to ourselves, it doesn't say that we should literally kill ourselves. Of course I am also not saying that we should love ourselves too much either.

God made us in His image and likeness, and loved us so much that He gave His only begotten Son for us to be forgiven, redeemed, saved, and restored unto Him. We are precious in His sight, and His love for us should motivate us to treat ourselves right.

To help you treat yourself right, here are five Bible verses giving us an idea of how we should do it and why. Remember, we are loved by God and we must love Him back.

Receive God's love – John 3:16-17

"For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved."

Receive the forgiveness of God – Acts 2:38-39

"Peter said to them, "Repent and be baptized, every one of you, in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of sins, and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. For the promise is to you, and to your children, and to all who are far away, as many as the Lord our God will call.""

In Christ, live freed from condemnation and free to follow the Spirit – Romans 8:1-2

"There is therefore now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus, who walk not according to the flesh, but according to the Spirit. For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus has set me free from the law of sin and death."

Rejoice that you now live under Christ's Lordship – Colossians 1:13-14

"He has delivered us from the power of darkness and has transferred us into the kingdom of His dear Son, in whom we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins."

Rejoice in your Christ-given identity as God's child – Romans 8:14-17

"For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, these are the sons of God. For you have not received the spirit of slavery again to fear. But you have received the Spirit of adoption, by whom we cry, "Abba, Father." The Spirit Himself bears witness with our spirits that we are the children of God, and if children, then heirs: heirs of God and joint-heirs with Christ, if indeed we suffer with Him, that we may also be glorified with Him."

Friend, the Bible contains more verses that will help you see the love of God.I hope you find them and let them mold your view of yourself. God bless you.