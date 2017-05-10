5 Bible Verses To Encourage You When You're Down And Out

When we're down and out, God remains our very present Help in time of trouble (see Psalm 46:1). We can always run to Him for help. And because He is good, He will always respond with what's good for us.

Pixabay

The Lord said in Jeremiah 29:11 that His plans for us are for our good. His plans bring us hope, and in the midst of hopelessness we can hold on to Him because He will always come through for us. He was faithful in times past, and He will always be faithful to us today.

To encourage you during your time of weakness, here are some Bible verses that will remind you of God's love for you. God bless you!

HIs love will never be taken away – Romans 8:35, 38-39 (NKJV)

"Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? ... For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord."

We have the greatest treasure inside our weak bodies – 2 Corinthians 4:7-10 (NLT)

"We now have this light shining in our hearts, but we ourselves are like fragile clay jars containing this great treasure. This makes it clear that our great power is from God, not from ourselves. We are pressed on every side by troubles, but we are not crushed. We are perplexed, but not driven to despair. We are hunted down, but never abandoned by God. We get knocked down, but we are not destroyed. Through suffering, our bodies continue to share in the death of Jesus so that the life of Jesus may also be seen in our bodies."

He rejoices over and quiets us with His singing – Zephaniah 3:17 (MEV)

"The Lord your God is in your midst, a Mighty One, who will save. He will rejoice over you with gladness, He will renew you with His love, He will rejoice over you with singing."

The pain we go through is only temporary – 2 Corinthians 4:16-18 (NKJV)

"Therefore we do not lose heart. Even though our outward man is perishing, yet the inward man is being renewed day by day. For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, is working for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory, while we do not look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporary, but the things which are not seen are eternal."

He hides us in times of trouble when we take refuge in Him – Psalm 27:4-6 (MEV)

"One thing I have asked from the Lord, that will I seek after— for me to dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to see the beauty of the Lord, and to inquire in His temple. For in the time of trouble He will hide me in His pavilion; in the shelter of His tabernacle He will hide me; He will set me up on a rock. Now my head will be lifted up above my enemies encircling me; therefore I will offer sacrifices of joy in His tabernacle; I will sing, yes, I will sing praises to the Lord."