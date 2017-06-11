5 Bible Verses To Help You Get A Good Night's Sleep

God, in His great wisdom and love, created all of us with limitations so that we would learn to depend on Him and entrust ourselves to Him and His goodness. He knows that all men are but dust, and tells us to rest (see Psalm 103:14; Exodus 20:8). He Himself rested, and wants us to rest in Him (see Genesis 2:2-3).

PixabayGod's love allows us to sleep like a baby.

A great many of us, however, have a hard time sleeping easy. Many of us get to sleep but wake up feeling exhausted. We really haven't learned to rest in God's hands, but we should. He invites us to rest in Him always (see Isaiah 40:31).

With that, I would like to ask you: would you want a good night's sleep, one that's truly refreshing, restores our strength, and allows us to recover from the day's stresses and tiring events?

If you said yes to that, then you've got to rest in God. To help you get that perfect night of sleep, here are some Bible verses for you to put to heart and obey.

Rest in Jesus Christ – Matthew 11:28-30

"Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavily burdened, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you, and learn from Me. For I am meek and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy, and My burden is light."

Seek God and worry not – Matthew 6:33-34

"But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be given to you. Therefore, take no thought about tomorrow, for tomorrow will take thought about the things of itself. Sufficient to the day is the trouble thereof."

Follow God's instruction always – Proverbs 3:21-26

"My son, let them not depart from your eyes— keep sound wisdom and discretion; so they will be life to your soul and grace to your neck. Then you will walk safely in your way, and your foot will not stumble. When you lie down, you will not be afraid; yes, you will lie down and your sleep will be sweet. Do not be afraid of sudden terror, nor of trouble from the wicked when it comes; for the Lord will be your confidence, and will keep your foot from being caught."

Trust in God, our Shield – Psalm 3

"Lord, how my foes have multiplied! Many rise up against me! Many are saying about my life, "There is no help for him in God." (Selah) But You, O Lord, are a shield for me, my glory and the One who raises up my head. I cried to the Lord with my voice, and He answered me from His holy hill. (Selah) I lay down and slept; I awoke, for the Lord sustained me. I will not be afraid of multitudes of people who have set themselves against me all around. Arise, O Lord; save me, O my God! For You have struck all my enemies on the cheek; You have broken the teeth of the wicked. Salvation belongs to the Lord. Your blessing is on Your people. (Selah)"

Rest in God's love – Zephaniah 3:17

"The Lord your God is in your midst, a Mighty One, who will save. He will rejoice over you with gladness, He will renew you with His love, He will rejoice over you with singing."