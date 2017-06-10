5 Bible Verses To Start Your Day Powerfully

Every new day is a blessing from God. Each day that comes brings with it new opportunities to grow, to experience God's goodness, and to become more like Jesus through God's grace. Aren't you happy you're alive today?

Pixabay

With each morning we wake up, we're presented with opportunities to decide on what we are going to do. Shall we face the day with excitement knowing that God made it, or shall we face the day with sadness, knowing that yesterday's fun is over? Do we look forward to making our day count by doing what pleases God, or do we live worried about the bad things that might happen at any moment?

I pray that we choose to honor God with every waking moment. To help you start your day powerfully in God, here are some Bible verses you should read and meditate on.

Seek God daily – Matthew 6:31-34

"Therefore, take no thought, saying, 'What shall we eat?' or 'What shall we drink?' or 'What shall we wear?' (For the Gentiles seek after all these things.) For your heavenly Father knows that you have need of all these things. But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be given to you. Therefore, take no thought about tomorrow, for tomorrow will take thought about the things of itself. Sufficient to the day is the trouble thereof."

Abide in God's Word daily – Joshua 1:7-9

"Be strong and very courageous, in order to act carefully in accordance with all the law that My servant Moses commanded you. Do not turn aside from it to the right or the left, so that you may succeed wherever you go. This Book of the Law must not depart from your mouth. Meditate on it day and night so that you may act carefully according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way successful, and you will be wise. Have not I commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go."

Receive God's mercies daily – Lamentations 3:22-27

"It is of the Lord's mercies that we are not consumed; His compassions do not fail. They are new every morning; great is Your faithfulness. "The Lord is my portion," says my soul, "therefore I will hope in Him." The Lord is good to those who wait for Him, to the soul who seeks Him. It is good that a man should wait quietly for the salvation of the Lord. It is good for a man to bear the yoke in his youth."

Commune with God daily – Matthew 6:9-13

"Therefore pray in this manner: Our Father who is in heaven, hallowed be Your name. Your kingdom come; Your will be done on earth, as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. For Yours is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever. Amen."

Rejoice in what the Lord has done daily – Psalm 118:19-24

"Open to me the gates of righteousness; I will go into them, and I will praise the Lord. This is the gate of the Lord; the righteous shall enter through. I will thank You that You have heard me and have become my deliverance. The stone that the builders rejected has become the cornerstone. This is what the Lord has done; it is marvelous in our eyes. This is the day that the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it."