5 Family Movies to Watch Out for This 2017

Movies are probably one of the best ways to bond with the family. Nothing beats a family friendly film that every member of the group would enjoy. 2017 is filled with great upcoming films suitable for families, and here are the best family movies to watch out for.

The first of the bunch is the latest installment of the "Lego" series. "The Lego Ninjago" will see Dave Franco voice the film's protagonist Lloyd, a skilled teenaged ninja who is tasked with defending his beloved city from Garmadon, an evil warlord voiced by Justin Theroux. Aside from Franco and Theroux, the film also features an all-star cast namely Jackie Chan, Olivia Munn, Michael Peña, and more. At one point, Franco even admitted feeling overwhelmed by his co-stars.

"Everyone here is such an incredible improviser, and I remember just at one point sitting down and feeling like, I have nothing to contribute," says Franco. "I want to be a fan and just watch."

An animated action-packed comedy, all the ingredients for a fun-filled family oriented film, "The Lego Ninjago" is coming to cinemas on Sept. 22.

The next film to watch out fo is "Goodbye Christopher Robin." Almost everyone is familiar with the iconic "Winnie the Pooh," but this new film will center around creator A.A. Milne. Starring Domhnall Gleeson and Margot Robbie, "Goodbye Christopher Robin" will follow Milne as he writes about his son and his toys that would eventually become the inspiration for "Winnie the Pooh." The film will also see the rise of the popularity of Milne and his stories even after the ravaging World War I. Directed by Simon Curtis, "Goodbye Christopher Robin" is coming to theaters Oct. 13.



While "death" may not exactly be a term suited for family friendly films, Pixar is about to change that. With the upcoming animated film "Coco," Pixar is bringing everyone on a wonderful ride into the magical world of the dead. "Coco" will see Anthony Gonzalez as Miguel, a boy who dreams to become like his idol Ernesto Dela Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). But conflict with his family's past would bring him venturing into the colorful world of the departed together with a trickster played by Gael Garcia Bernal. "Coco" opens on Nov. 22.

Following the successful 2014 hit, the beloved animated bear Paddington is set to return as he goes on a quest to find a rare pop-up book he has bought for his Aunt Lucy's 100th birthday stolen by an unnamed thief. "Paddington 2" will see Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant, and Julie Walters reprise their roles from the previous film and will open on Nov. 10.

Last but definitely not the least on this list is "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." With an all-star cast led by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" is the sequel to the original 90s film starring Robin Williams. Instead of a magical board, the film will instead feature a magical video game that sucks four teenagers in the adventurous world of Jumanji. The film is coming to cinemas on Dec. 20.