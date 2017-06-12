5 Google Homepage and Search Easter Eggs to Try Out

Aside from upgrading Google's website interface, Google engineers like to leave hidden treats like games inside various Google products. Those Easter eggs range from hidden creatures, tools to humorous animation effects. Here are a few of the most popular Easter eggs found on the Google homepage and search bar which users can try out this summer.

REUTERS/Dado RuvicPeople are silhouetted as they pose with laptops in front of a screen projected with a Google logo, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica October 29, 2014.

1. Games

Several games, including tic tac toe, Pac-Man and solitaire can be played by searching for the game on the homepage. Users can also take a trip down memory lane by searching for "Atari Breakout" under Google images. It will open a small version of the iconic arcade game, complete with sound effects.

2. Search terms

To see the changes on the Google search page, users can try searching for the terms "Blink HTML," "Marquee HTML," "Webdriver Torso," "Google in 1998," "Askew" and "Drag Queen."

3. "I'm Feeling..." button

Users can hover their mouse over the "I'm Feeling Lucky" button without writing anything in the search box. It will roll over casino style to different options like "I'm Feeling Artistic," "I'm Feeling Stellar," "I'm Feeling Trendy," etc. Each different button takes users to a certain search related to the word.

4. Search in different languages

Google is usually the go-to site for most people's translation needs. What most internet users do not know is that Google knows more languages than what's included on the Google Translate page. Users can change up the search page to display labels in hacker speak, Klingon or pirate language.

5. Running dinosaur

Although most of the Google Easter eggs require an internet connection, there is one game that can be played without one. In fact, it only appears when no internet connection is available. Users can pass the time by loading Chrome on PC or smartphones and tapping the dinosaur to launch an endless running game.