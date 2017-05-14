5 Interesting Facts About Mother's Day

(Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson) Mothers relax on the grass with their babies at Central Park during a warm day in New York, March 22, 2012.

Every human being has one and on Sunday the United States will celebrate them. Mother's Day is coming, along with its countless cards and gifts.

Taking place annually on the second Sunday of May, Mother's Day has been an observed national holiday since the early twentieth century.

Here are some interesting facts about the day set aside to honor mothers, such as the variance in national observances, the connection to Lent, and the founder's eventual contempt for it.