5 Motivating Apps for Carrying out Your New Year's Resolutions

As every year comes to an end we look back to see what has changed in those 365 days that have passed. And more often than not, even though the world seems to have pulled off a 180 degree turn, we are the same people we were at the beginning of the year.

If you're tired of going through this repetitive and mundane cycle year after year, now is the perfect time to start doing something about it. Improve yourself in some small way each day and see how much of a difference it makes when 2017 comes to an end. And these 5 apps can certainly help you along the way to becoming an improved person one year from now.

Duolingo

iOS / Android

Google Play Store / Duolingo

Learning a new language, while extremely rewarding and mentally stimulating, is not a very easy task. Duolingo is an app that changes that. By dividing lessons into short tranches and giving the task of learning a game-like interface, Duolingo has made learning new languages not only easy, but also unbelievably fun.