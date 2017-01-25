5 Questions Every Pastor Will Have to Answer

(Photo: Twitter/Ronnie Floyd) [PROFESSIONAL PHOTO? Need permission to use.] Ronnie Floyd, senior pastor of Pinnacle Cross Church in Rogers, Arkansas.

These are five questions every pastor will answer in 2017 whether he addresses or neglects them.

Pastor, how will you answer each one of these five questions?

1. Will I prioritize my personal walk with God daily?

This is not a question about whether you will study for sermons, but a question about prioritizing your personal walk with God. Your personal walk with God will determine everything else in your life and ministry. Therefore, prioritize your personal reading of the Scripture, your personal prayer life, and your personal spiritual growth in Jesus Christ.

2. Will I devote myself to being the spiritual leader in my family?

This is not about functioning as the spiritual leader of your church, but it is a question about devoting yourself to be the spiritual leader of your family. The level of your spiritual leadership in your church will never go beyond your personal walk with Christ and the genuine spiritual leadership you provide in your family. In other words, you cannot lead your church spiritually if you do not lead your family spiritually. Therefore, determine now to operate with great intentionality as the spiritual leader of your family.

3. Will I lead my church to do all we can to reach my community with the gospel of Jesus Christ?

This is not about taking a few members of your church on a mission trip; it is about leading your church with a vision and an intentional strategy to reach your community with the gospel of Jesus Christ. Pastor, are you leading your church with a fire in your heart to reach your community for Jesus Christ? Our goal should be saturating our entire community with the gospel and strategizing to insure it has the opportunity to penetrate the lives of each person in a life-changing manner. Therefore, do it.

4. Will I grow in my teaching and preaching of God's Word?

How are you going to teach and preach God's Word in a more effective manner than ever in your ministry this year? Following the prioritization of my personal walk with God, I must follow this with a strong commitment to study God's Word accurately and deliver it effectively. Each pastor must feed, lead, and intercede! Preparation is the key to feeding God's people with the Word of God. Your preparation will never be greater than your discipline to do it. Therefore, determine to grow in your teaching and preaching of God's Word.

5. Will I take care of myself physically?

Whether you see this as important or not, each pastor must answer: Will I take care of myself physically? Pastor, cease from laughing this question off or neglecting its importance in your life and ministry. Each of us will reap what we sow. If you do not feel well physically, it will affect your life in every way. If you do not feel good about the way you look, it may limit your level of confidence when you are standing before your church. God has made us all in different shapes and sizes. This is not a question about your shape and size. This is about you taking care of your body, the temple of the Holy Spirit, where God lives in you. Therefore, commit to being intentional about taking care of yourself physically.

I believe the future of your life, ministry, and church will be determined by the way you address these five questions. Therefore, address each of them intentionally.

Now is the Time to Lead,

Ronnie W. Floyd



Originally posted at ronniefloyed.com.

