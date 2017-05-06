5 Signs You May Have Depression

Feeling down and blue from time to time is a normal part of life. However, when emotions like despair and hopelessness threaten to overwhelm you, then you're probably depressed. It is vital that one recognizes the symptoms of depression to prevent suffering from the bad effects of this silent oppressor.

According to Mayo Clinic, there are many signs and symptoms to determine if one is depressed, and it varies from person to person. One may experience a symptom or two while others may have more than that. However, all the signs boil down to a person feeling miserable and unable to function in life properly.

1. Feeling of hopelessness resulting to loss of interest in daily normal activities

A person may be depressed if he has lost all hope and could not find enjoyment in the daily activities he used to do. Hobbies, events, and past times that used to take up his time may be neglected or forgotten. Someone who is depressed do not enjoy the pleasures life offers.

2. Appetite, weight, and sleep changes

A depressed person will have significant changes in his appetite. The person will either lose or gain weight drastically because of these changes, said HelpGuide.org.

Not only will depression affect a person's appetite, it also causes some changes in a person's sleeping habits. Someone who is depressed moves from both ends of the spectrum – either oversleeping or suffering from insomnia.

3. Self-denigration or loss of energy

Depressed people will always find negative things about themselves and would often feel worthless and useless. Due to these emotions, those who suffer from depression tend to lose all energy in whatever they do – work, family, and life in general. They may feel weak, frail and have difficulty in concentrating on matters either important or trivial.

4. Easily irritated and prone to angry outbursts

People who are depressed cannot control their emotions and would often get agitated even over little things. In worst cases, some are predisposed to violent outbursts, which can be harmful to people around them.

5. Having thoughts of taking one's own life and vulnerable to inflict self-harm

Because of feelings of hopelessness and worthlessness, those who suffer from depression sometimes administer harm to themselves.

Some have constant thoughts of suicide.

In worst cases, actual suicide attempts happen because of the overwhelming emotions that threaten the depressed person.

Depression comes in different types. WebMD enumerated some of these types as major, manic and holiday depressions, among others.

No matter what type of depression a person may have, it should never be taken lightly, doctors say.

There are available treatments for each type of depression and one should not be afraid to seek help especially when thoughts of death are already involved, they say.

A lot of countries also offer suicide prevention hotlines available 24 hours a day for people who need immediate help and counsel.