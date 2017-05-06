5 Uses of Apple Cider Vinegar

Vinegar has long been a staple in any household's kitchen because of its numerous benefits such as a food condiment, odor eliminator, and even for killing bacteria.

(PHOTO: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) Apple Cider Vinegar is gaining popularity because of its numerous home uses and health benefits.

This acidic agent was said to have been discovered around 5,000 B.C. when an unattended grape juice turned into wine and then to vinegar, according to Mercola,

A popular kind of vinegar is the apple cider, which has been getting more attention in recent years because of its numerous uses and health benefits.

Here are five uses of apple cider vinegar (ACV). While some results are not backed up by scientific studies, people who have used it swore by its efficacy.

1. Use it as a facial toner.

Scarlett Johansson claims that she applies apple cider vinegar on her face, which she says gives her that ethereal glow. Courtney Leiva from Bustle tried it out herself. While it did not completely remove the pimples on her face, she did notice her pores shrank after a few days of using it and the acne on her face got smaller. She did warn about putting highly acidic liquid on sensitive skin as it can cause a burning sensation.

2. Use it to regulate blood sugar.

According to Arizona State University director for the Nutrition Department Dr. Carol Johnston, apple cider vinegar has therapeutic effects for those suffering with Type 2 diabetes, acording to Natural Living Ideas. Those who take two tablespoons of the acidic liquid before bed time should expect to wake up with a lower blood sugar rate by 4 to 6 percent the following day.

3. Use it to ease a sore throat.

Apple cider's acid content is also useful in killing bacteria and germs. One only needs to mix one tablespoon of ACV and dilute it with water to make a mouthwash. The acid in the cider vinegar is said to kill bacteria and germs that causes sore throat.

4. Use it to remove stinky pet smell.

Sometimes, pets can leave their scent on any household thing they come in contact with, such as pillows, blankets, pet beds, etc. Swanson Vitamins suggests adding a tablespoon of ACV into the laundry rinse water so that the stinky odor of the pets will be absorbed and removed.

5. Use it to remove itchy dandruff.

The acid in apple cider vinegar helps balance the pH levels of the scalp, which, when left unmaintained, can cause dandruff. Just mix equal parts of vinegar with water and massage the mixture on the head and leave it for an hour or to give it time to absorb the oil and build-up in the scalp that causes dandruff.

There are other ways one can utilize apple cider vinegar. A warning though for those who planned on consuming the liquid: Be extra careful as the acid can leave a burning sensation in one's mouth when undiluted.