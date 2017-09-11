5G Connection News: When Will The Future of Internet Speed Come to the U.S.?

REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo A man types on a computer keyboard in front of the displayed cyber code in this illustration picture taken March 1, 2017.

With the capabilities of modern day technology, it is no surprise that consumers are demanding for more speed and power when it comes to their everyday devices. Some networks, including AT&T, are hard at work in making the dream of a 5G connection happen.

Considering the capabilities of the 4G connection that many consumers are enjoying today, 5G is expected to offer something more at jaw-dropping speeds.

During the past trials conducted by different companies, the 5G connection is made to optimize speed at 1 GB per second. The download link will have a maximum of 20 GB, while the upload link is expected to reach at least 10 GB. If real-world problems and issues are taken into account, the speed might taper off to at least 100 MB per second.

There is no clear launch date yet for the 5G connection, but Gartner reports that it might finally be made available to the public by 2020. Although it seems like a long time from now, network companies and tech giants will have to figure out the mechanics in ensuring safety for the consumers.

According to a study conducted by the National Toxicology Program, it seems that an important consideration to make when developing 5G is that it can expose users to increased risk for radiation. This risk can lead to bigger chances of tumors developing, which, in turn, can lead to more cancerous diseases.

Given the risk involved when developing the 5G connection, fans believe that tech companies and networks will have to work hard in the next three years in order to ensure that the full experience of amazing internet speeds will not jeopardize anyone's health.

In the meantime, it is also expected for tech giants like Apple and Samsung to give 5G support once it has been made available.