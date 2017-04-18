7 Bible Verses For When You Feel Like You're No Longer In Control Of Your Life

Pexels

Control. It's the one thing we wish we had but many times don't. Practically every waking moment of our lives we will be surrounded by things we can't control- the economy, the weather, circumstances, the opinion of others and sometimes even our own destinies.

When we lose control of certain things or realize just how little control we have, it's easy to start doubting and worrying. But is that the way God would have us respond? It doesn't always occur to us but it was God who wired us to have little to no control over certain things. Maybe it's because He wants to teach us an important lesson about faith in the midst of little to no control.

When we are not in control, one thing is for certain. God is always in control. The Bible teaches us through various scriptures how there is nothing beyond the control and will of God here on earth. He controls leadership even when they aren't submitted to Him. He controls the waves, storms and seas. He controls our resources. God is in control.

And if a God who is in control is for us who can be against us? When we lose control, we can find hope in knowing that a God who loves and cares for us and who deeply cares about our welfare is in control.

Here are seven scriptures that we should turn to when we lose control and need God to take control of our lives and circumstances.

Jeremiah 29:11-12. "For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope. Then you will call upon me and come and pray to me, and I will hear you."

Job 42:2. "I know that you can do all things, and that no purpose of yours can be thwarted."

Isaiah 55:9. "For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts."

Romans 8:28. "And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose."

Philippians 4:12-13. "I know how to be brought low, and I know how to abound. In any and every circumstance, I have learned the secret of facing plenty and hunger, abundance and need. I can do all things through him who strengthens me."

Hebrews 13:8. "Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever."

1 John 5:14. "And this is the confidence that we have toward him, that if we ask anything according to his will he hears us."