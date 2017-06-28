7 GOP Women Cosmo Excluded in Potential First Female President List

(Photo: REUTERS/Gary Cameron) Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina (R) and Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) (L) chat backstage at the National March for Life rally in Washington January 22, 2016. The rally marks the 43rd anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 abortion ruling in Roe v. Wade.

Earlier this week Cosmopolitan published an article titled "7 Women Who Could Be Our First Female President" that listed women who could run for president in 2020 and win.

While offering interesting possibilities, the article's list of names — Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Tammy Duckworth, Sheryl Sandberg, and Oprah — did not include a single Republican.

In response to this critique, the author of the Cosmo piece said on Twitter that "no GOP women are likely to challenge Trump in 2020, which is what this article is about."

Yet since there is still a chance of a primary challenge, here in no particular order are seven Republican women who could become the first-ever female president of the United States.

And no, Caitlyn Jenner did not make the list.