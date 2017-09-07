'88 Heroes: 98 Heroes Edition' Receives A Nintendo Switch Release Date

Facebook/88Heroes Promotional picture for "88 Heroes"

Considering the notable and praise-worthy comeback they made during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Nintendo seems to be riding their momentum for all it is worth. Game developer Rising Star Games has announced that another game title will be adding itself to the Nintendo Switch library. "88 Heroes 98 Heroes Edition" is set to be released on the gaming giant's flagship console.

"88 Heroes 98 Heroes Edition" will be coming to the Nintendo Switch next month. Specifically, fans in North America will get to experience it by Oct. 2, while those from other regions of the world will have a release date of Oct. 10.

The release was made in partnership with Bitmap Bureau. Thus, the special edition of the game title will be released in conjunction with "RSG Champions" downloadable content (DLC) and the upcoming "H8 Mode Activate" DLC.

"88 Heroes" earned its popularity after it introduced a type of gameplay that was both challenging and enjoyable. The title of the game is inspired by the actual mechanics where gamers are tasked to go through 88 levels in 88 minutes and conquer obstacles with the help of 88 mercenaries. The goal of the 2D video game is to thwart whatever evil plot that Dr. H8 has come up with.

"88 Heroes" was received warmly by the gaming community when it was released in March of this year. It is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. While waiting for the upcoming Nintendo Switch version, fans are advised to get some experience through the original series. The game developers also urged them to enjoy the game instead of getting frustrated at the time-pressured nature of the game title.

More information on "88 Heroes 98 Heroes Edition" is expected in the coming weeks before its release. For now, the developers have also released a trailer.