9.7-Inch iPad Pro Price Sale at Best Buy: Discounts a Hint that the 10.5-Inch iPad Pro Is Coming?

An ongoing sale over at Best Buy has caught the attention of Apple users. And there are now speculations as to what this means.

AppleFeatured in the image is the current iPad Pro model.

It has come to the attention of gadget enthusiats that U.S. retailer Best Buy has listed the 9.7-inch iPad Pro with discounts up to $125, plus free shipping.

According to Tech Times, this might be Best Buy's way of clearing their inventory before the arrival of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, which has been rumored to be launched next month, at Apple's Wordlwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

However, it looks like only Best Buy has applied the huge price cut for the current model. On their website, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro with 32 GB of storage is being sold for only $479.99, but Apple's online store has still continued to list the unit at the original price of $599.99.

Also, the 128 GB variant is now being sold for $599.99 and the 256 GB variant for $699.99 on Best Buy, which entitles consumers to a $100 discount as the original prices are at $699.99 and $799.99, respectively.

Meanwhile, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is the rumored successor of the current 9.7-inch model, and it is said that the two are going to be almost identical in terms of their features. The differences between these iPad Pro models are speculated to be the screen and bezel size, as the new model will be sporting a bigger screen and possibly either a bezel-less design or just narrower side bezels.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Ku has been reported to have said that there is a "greater than 70 percent chance" the 10.5-inch iPad Pro will debut at the aforementioned event. Also expected to be featured are previews for the next versions of the iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS, and a few announcements related to Apple hardware.

Apple's WWDC 2017 will take place on June 5 to 9, in San Jose, California.