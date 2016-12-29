Over 900 Teens to Attend Megachurch's NYE Party to Raise $25K for Families in Iraq

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A Virginia megachurch's annual youth-centered New Year's Eve party is expected to draw a crowd of more than 900 teenagers and raise $25,000 to help displaced families in Northern Iraq.

McLean Bible Church's New Years Eve party, also known as New Year's Aid 2017, is scheduled to take place at the church's main campus on Saturday.

Jessica Pumphrey, spokeswoman for McLean Bible Church, told The Christian Post that, as with past years, there will be a charitable aspect to the party.

"Our fundraiser this year is in partnership with World Help to help refugees in the Middle East," said Pumphrey. "We encouraged our kids to take part in 'The $80 Challenge.' Our hope is to raise $25,000 to ship a World Help container full of needed supplies to families in Northern Iraq."

McLean Bible Church has hosted teenager-centered New Year's Eve parties since 1994, with past events raising money to donate to World Help to build orphanages in Gulu, Uganda, a multipurpose children's center in the Dominican Republic, and to ship approximately 500,000 meals to the needy in Somalia.

Unlike most years, the New Year's Aid 2017 party falls on a weekend where the party will go into early Sunday morning.

When asked by CP if this might cause some complications for the party, Pumphrey said, "in the past there hasn't been much impact."

"The main difference for this year is setting up and breaking down everything in between the worship services from Saturday night and Sunday morning," said Pumphrey.

"Thankfully, we have a lot of volunteers that are willing to help us throughout the event and to break down everything before the morning services start."

The theme for this year's party will be the 1980s, and will include for the first time since McLean Bible Church has held the youth party, "a full-size roller skating rink."

"So we're inviting kids to dress in their best '80s gear and we'll have an '80s makeover room for the ladies," said Pumphrey.

Students will also have an array of free food options and entertainment, including "Bubble soccer, new inflatable games, crafts, karaoke, live music, dodge ball, gaga pit, all night coffee bar, laser tag, movie room, wacky photo booth, and lots of prizes.