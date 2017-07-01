'A Bad Moms Christmas' News, Release Date: First Teaser Trailer Features the Bad Moms' Mothers

Facebook/BadMoms'A Bad Moms Christmas' premieres Nov. 3.

The teaser trailer for "A Bad Moms Christmas" was recently released, and it gives fans a glimpse at the bad moms' own mothers.

The clip opened with a brief shot of the bad moms, Amy (Mila Kunis), Kiki (Kristen Bell) and Carla (Kathryn Hahn), all giving Santa Claus a lap dance. The actual teaser then followed.

It started out with shots of holiday-themed decor and food, with Kunis' character letting viewers in on the secret to Christmas.

"Christmas is a magical time--full of wonder, excitement and joy. A time for making lasting memories with family and friends," she said, as a scene filled with family love was shown. "But do you know the secret behind what makes Christmas so special?"

The perfect Christmas scene was then immediately replaced by Kunis' character in the kitchen, hustling to make Christmas dinner.

"Moms," she said bluntly, explaining that moms spent their time slaving away by "cooking, wrapping, decorating and shopping."

The bad moms were clearly not willing to shop amidst the chaos of children running around at the mall. Instead, they chose to head to the food court to get drunk.

Bell's character explained that she pours a huge chunk of her time picking out gifts for everyone, but she does not seem to get anything of equal value in return. Instead, she received coupons for free, bad back rubs.

The bad moms then decide to make Christmas fun for them again, but it seems that they will be interrupted when their own mothers pay them a visit. Cheryl Hines, who plays Kiki's mother, appears on her doorstep. Susan Sarandon, who plays Carla's mother, arrives wearing a leather jacket and a cowboy hat. Finally, Amy is visited by Christine Baranski and Peter Gallagher, who respectively play her mom and dad.

A red band teaser trailer was also released by STX Entertainment.

"A Bad Moms Christmas," the sequel to 2016's "Bad Moms," will premiere on Nov. 3.

Watch the trailer below: