'A Centaur's Life' Anime Spoilers: A Love Letter Bewilders the Students as UMAs and UFOs Spark Discussions in Episode 4

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese slice of life anime series, “A Centaur’s Life.”

Himeno and her friends will be dealing with romance and a potential alien sighting on the next episode of the Japanese slice of life anime series, "A Centaur's Life."

It seems that someone is about to receive a love letter, as hinted by the title of the upcoming episode, "Why Are We So Bewildered When We Receive a Love Letter?" But whoever it is and from whom the letter came from is currently a mystery since an episode description is yet to be released.

Which one of Himeno's classmates will be receiving a love confession via letter? Will the centaur girl herself be the one who ends up bewildered by an unexpected message from a mystery admirer? Why does receiving a love letter amuse people so much that they can hardly contain their happiness, no matter how much they may try to hide it?

The episode will also feature a topic titled "You Can Tell What Type a Person Is By Whether They Believe in UMAs and UFOs or Not." It seems to be an interesting talking point. But how does a topic about unidentified mysterious animals (UMA) and unidentified flying objects (UFO) come about among a crowd of already strange and exceptional-looking creatures?

More importantly, what does believing or not believing in them say about a certain person's personality?

The previous episode introduced Himeno's cousin, Shino, and council president Manami's sisters: the triplets, Chiho, Chinami, and Chigusa, and the youngest one named Sue. Whenever Manami gets caught up with student council work, she would always task the triplets to look after Sue.

But then, when the triplets themselves end up getting caught up with playing outdoor games with their friends, Sue would find comfort and companionship from an alleged storage room ghost.

It seems likely that these characters will be appearing again in future episodes to add more fun and vitality to the series.

"A Centaur's Life" airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and Mondays at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X. Other scheduling information and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.